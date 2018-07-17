Edward Holdgate III “Dude”

Of Clearwater Beach FL, passed peacefully June 17,2018 at age 84. He was predeceased by his wife Joyce (Randall), and son Robert R. Survived by his loving wife Mary (Segrest-Ziegler) Holdgate; children Edward IV (Roxanne), John (Julie), Thomas (Kimberly) Holdgate, Victoria Ziegler, Ingrid (Myron) Ferro-Spilde and Gwendolyn (Brad) Whitsett. Many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and dog Greta. A bronze star Korean War Vet with 101st Airborne. He retired from Eastman Kodak Co as an educator after many years, and was Master Mason.

Graveside Service for family and friends was held July 7 at Elmlawn Memorial Park, 3939 Delaware Ave, Kenmore, NY 14217. Donation in Ed’s memory may be sent to Suncoast Hospice Foundation, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760.