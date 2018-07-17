Margaret Emerson

Webster/Hilton – July 14, 2018, age 67. Predeceased by her parents, Gerald & Loretta Reinhart. Survived by her sons, Jon (Janice) Emerson & Jason Emerson; her loving companion, James Horan; her grandchildren, Jacen, Justin, & Olivia Emerson; several cousins, nieces, nephews & friends.

Family and friends are invited to call Thursday from 4-6 PM at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton. Graveside Service will be held Friday at 10:30 AM at Parma Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Webster Comfort Care Home, 700 Holt Rd., Webster, NY 14580.