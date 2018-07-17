Max George Blaise, Sr.

12/18/34 – 06/09/2018

Spencerport, died peacefully in his sleep at age 83 at his home in Ft. Myers, Florida. Predeceased by his sister, Leona Plambeck and brother, Andrew Blaise. Survived by his loving wife Josephine Blaise, son, Max G. Blaise Jr, daughters Ann (Joseph) Maxwell, Margaret (Raymond) Stein, Bridget (Timothy) Crist, Ellen (Daniel) Brooks. Grandchildren, Max Blaise III, April Blaise, Joseph Maxwell III, Kayla (David) Andrews, Raymond Stein III, Josephine Stein, Adam Crist, Maryellen (Denzel) Knight, brothers and sisters-in-law, James J. (Sharon) Parkes, Mary Katherine Wright & Kathi Blaise and many loving nieces and nephews that he kept in close contact with.

Max, a retiree from Eastman Kodak Co. enjoyed 27 golden years of retirement. He was a veteran, an active member of St. John the Evangelist in Spencerport and a devoted family man. He was a Red Cross Water Safety Instructor and dedicated blood donor. Max had a passion for water safety- he certified lifeguards, taught many neighborhood children, boy scouts and adults how to swim. He also had a passion for travel, taking his family across the country to visit our majestic national parks.

A private family mass will be held in his memory at St. John’s Church. The family would like to thank all those who have sent them their condolences.