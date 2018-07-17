- Clarkson plans household surveyPosted 2 days ago
Shirley V. Kinnear Day McBride
Brockport – Passed away peacefully on Monday July 16, 2018 at the age of 98. Predeceased by her husbands Robert Day and Charles McBride, children Betty Jane Day, Carol Day and Dennis Day, also her brother and sister-in-law Roger (Lena) Kinnear. She is survived by her children Jim (Debbie) Day, Robert Day, Deb (Mark) Laney, Lorie Bryant (Walt), Pammy (Mike) DiSanto, 17 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Thursday July 19 from 4-7 pm at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc., 340 West Ave., Brockport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday July 20 at 9:30 AM in the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 152 Main St., Brockport. Interment will be held privately.
