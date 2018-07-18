Karen Anne Keller

Hamlin – August 16, 1959-July 17, 2018, at age 58. FREE AT LAST, FREE AT LAST.

Survived by Tobias J. & Elliott J. Keller.

Please come Friday, July 20, 2018 to Hamlin Beach State Park, Area 1, Shelter 1 from 9AM-10PM. BYOB and a dish to pass.

Meat, Music, & Fun provided.