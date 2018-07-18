- Clarkson plans household surveyPosted 2 days ago
Peter A. Harr
Hamlin – Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday July 16, 2018 at the age of 86. Predeceased by his parents Peter and Teresa. He is survived by his loving wife Jane Harr, children Theresa (Joseph) Dinolfo, Amy (Sam Cipolla) Harr, and Lisa (Spencer) Marks, grandchildren Christopher, Robert, Maria, Shayla, Samantha, Olivia, Abby, Emma and Wilson, great granddaughter Olivia Rose, sister Mary Kenyon, several nieces and nephews.
Peter enjoyed hunting, fly fishing, gardening, and sports. He was well known for his nicknames “Grumpy” and “Uncle Pete.”
Family will receive friends on Friday July 20 from 4-7 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc., 340 West Ave., Brockport. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday July 21 at 10 AM in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 3747 Brick Schoolhouse Rd. Hamlin, NY 14464. Interment with military honors will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church or the Open-Door Mission.
