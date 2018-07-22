- Clarkson plans household surveyPosted 7 days ago
Martha Berger
Rochester – Thursday, July 19, 2018 at age 89 peacefully surrounded by family. Predeceased by her parents, Albert & Kate Fay; sisters, Frances Pyritz & Irma Day; and son, Paul Berger. Survived by her loving husband, George; children, Carol (Charles) Core & Glenn (Tricia) Berger; grandchildren, Michael (Amanda) Cicatelli, Caitlynn & Brandon Berger; great-grandchildren, Dominic & Antonio; several nieces & nephews.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Wednesday 3-6. Funeral Service to follow 6 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Hall, 1612 Buffalo Road, Rochester 14624.
