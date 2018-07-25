Douglas S. Bibbee

Brockport / Hamlin – Beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away on Sunday July 22, 2018 at the age of 69. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ellen, his children Amy (Curtis) Grant, Katie (Robert) Bates, Douglas (Bethany) and Jeffrey, grandchildren; Ashleigh, Jenna, Collin, brother; Richard, mother-in-law; Doris Berna, brother-in-law; Tim Berna, many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Doug’s Life will be held at a later date.