Henry A. Dude

Hilton – On July 22, 2018. He is survived by his wife, Dottie Dude; his children, Kim (Howard) Huntley, Terri (Larry) Cook, Lisa (Steve) Hackett, Michael Caglia, Eric (Leah) Dude and Marc (Keith Smith) Caglia; 10 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren. Also his sister, Betty Cloen.

All are invited to attend his Funeral Service on Saturday at 11 AM in St. Paul Lutheran Church, Hilton. Reception to follow. Burial private, Parma Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church in memory of Henry.