Margaret F. Wagner
By Admin on July 25, 2018
Greece, NY – On July 23, 2018. Predeceased by her husband, William F. and brother, John Murray. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Virginia Murray; nieces, nephews & cousins. Member of Zonta Club, People For Parks, Professional Secretaries and Retired Secretaries.
Funeral Mass on Thursday 10 am at St. John the Evangelist Church (Ridge Road West). Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Zonta Club of Rochester, PO Box 10545, Rochester, NY 14610 or charity of your choice.
