Hildegard M. Stimus

Greece, NY – On July 22, 2018. Predeceased by her husband, Clark F. and daughter, Marianne Nicholas. She is survived by her daughter, Shirley Frank; 7 grandchildren, Robin (Richard) Daly, Tiffany, Courtney, Kelly Nicholas, Lisa (Rod) Johnson, Sheila, Steven (Patricia) Frank; 3 great-grandchildren, Erica, Jacqueline Daly, Rowyn; several nieces & nephews.

Friends may call at Arndt Funeral Home, 1118 Long Pond Road (South of Maiden Lane) on Monday 6-8 pm. Funeral Service on Tuesday 11 am in the funeral home chapel. Interment, White Haven Memorial Park.