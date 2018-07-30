Don't miss
Kevin M. Mahoney
By Admin on July 30, 2018
Greece, NY – On July 26, 2018. Predeceased by his father, Francis and brother, Sean. He is survived by his mother, Marguerite; 2 sisters, Kathleen (Steven) Turpyn, Eileen Shufelt; brother, Michael; nephew, Joseph; several nieces, nephews & cousins. Graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School.
Friends may call at Arndt Funeral Home, 1118 Long Pond Road (South of Maiden Lane) on Tuesday 4-7 pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday 10 am at St. John the Evangelist Church (Ridge Road West). Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to American Cancer Society in his memory.
