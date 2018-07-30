Don't miss
Nancy J. Reynolds
By Admin on July 30, 2018
Brockport – Passed away suddenly on Friday July 27, 2018.
She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years; Christopher, beloved daughters; Marci Reynolds and Katherine Reynolds, and cherished grandson; AJ. Predeceased by her sister Sharon Bennett and mother Pearl Bennett. Nancy enjoyed spending time with her loved ones.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday July 31 from 2-4 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport. Interment will be held privately.
