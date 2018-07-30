Robert “Bob” Kelly

Hilton – July 27, 2018, age 79. Survived by his beloved wife and best friend of 58 years, Tina Kelly; his sons, Ty (Tena), Eric, & Jeff (Christine) Kelly; brother, Brian (Anita) Kelly; grandchildren, Cody (Gina), Paige (Corey Monks), Tyler, Austin, & Reece Kelly; 1 great-granddaughter, Addison Kelly; sister-in-law, Joe Ann Hawley; several nieces, nephews & friends and a longtime devoted special friend, Dickie Mackenzie. Predeceased by his sister, Debbie Hassan.

Family and friends are invited to call Wednesday from 4-7 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton. where his Service will take place at 7 PM. Interment at the convenience of the family. In lieu of lowers, friends wishing may contribute to Wilmot Cancer Ctr, 601 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, NY 14642.