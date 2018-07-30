Robert J. O’Brien

Chili – Peacefully Thursday, July 26, 2018 at age 91. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 64 years, Mary. Survived by his children, Rob (Sharon), Jim (Mimi), Steve (Maureen), Eileen (Patrick) Gibbons and Anne (Jim) Mason; 14 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Bob was a Korean War Army Veteran and a retiree of Kodak. He was an author and inventor and a lifelong active parishioner at St. Pius Tenth Church.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Monday 4-7 PM. Funeral Mass, Tuesday 10 AM at St. Pius Tenth Church, 3000 Chili Ave. Interment, St Pius Cemetery. in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Patrick Place, 2006 Scottsville-Chili Rd., Scottsville, NY 14546.