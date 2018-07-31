- Clarkson plans household surveyPosted 2 weeks ago
- Long-term ramp closure in place along Route 390Posted 2 weeks ago
- Second binational poll reaffirms that Great Lakes protection is criticalPosted 2 weeks ago
- Brockport Helping NetworkPosted 3 weeks ago
Rinoldo A. D’Angelo
Spencerport – July 28, 2018, age 91. Predeceased by his wife, Patricia and grandson, Paulie Wayda. Survived by children, Raymond (Carol), Gary (Michelle), Kurt (Beth), Pamela (Robert Bills) D’Angelo, Charla (Fred) Scacchetti, & Cynthia (Paul) Wayda; 20 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; several nieces & nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday from 4-7 at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton. Funeral Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment, Parma Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Veterans Outreach Center, 447 South Ave. 14620.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login