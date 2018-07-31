Rinoldo A. D’Angelo

Spencerport – July 28, 2018, age 91. Predeceased by his wife, Patricia and grandson, Paulie Wayda. Survived by children, Raymond (Carol), Gary (Michelle), Kurt (Beth), Pamela (Robert Bills) D’Angelo, Charla (Fred) Scacchetti, & Cynthia (Paul) Wayda; 20 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; several nieces & nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday from 4-7 at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton. Funeral Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment, Parma Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Veterans Outreach Center, 447 South Ave. 14620.