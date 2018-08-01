Edward J. Derleth

Hilton – July 31, 2018 at the age of 84. Predeceased by his wife, Peggy; a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. Survived by his children, Theo (Ganine), Kevin (Marti), Andy (Karen) Derleth & Karen (Tom) Lippincott; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Family and friends are invited to call on Friday from 4-7PM at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Leo the Great Church on Saturday at 10AM. Interment Parma Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101.