Linda C. Burgio (Towne)

Spencerport – Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on July 29, 2018 at age 80. She is predeceased by her daughter Lisa, parents Warren and Vada Towne, brother Burt. Linda is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Thomas; daughter, Bonnie (Thomas); son, Thomas Jr. (Tammy); grandchildren, Amanda, Katie, Alyssa and Jacob; great grandchildren, Adrianna & Elijah; and brother Doug (Dorie).

Our Mom’s dedication and love for her family was unprecedented. Her family was her life and she will be truly missed by all. To share a memory of Linda visit, www.walkerbrothersfh.com.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, August 2 from 4-7 PM at the funeral home, 15 West Ave. Spencerport. Linda’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated 9:00 AM on Friday, August 3 at St. John the Evangelist Church, 55 Martha St. Spencerport. Interment at St. John’s Cemetery. Donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association, 160 Allens Creek Rd. Rochester, NY in Linda’s memory.