Dona F. Stockton

Chili – Tuesday, July 31, 2018, peacefully surrounded by her family and Rocco. Predeceased by her parents, Lyman and Gladys Frisbie; brother, Robert (Arlene) Frisbie and a gold star mother to son, Craig. Survived by her son, Richard; grandchildren, Sal (April) and Shayne; great-grandchildren, Talan, Tyler, Tanner and Teigan; brother, Fred (Nancy) Frisbie; several nieces, nephews and dear friends. Dona was a retiree from Canfield and Tack. She was an active member of Pearce Memorial Church and volunteered at Meals on Wheels.

A Celebration of Dona’s Life will be held Saturday 11AM at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home. Interment Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Wilmot Cancer Center.