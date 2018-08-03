Don't miss
Kathy O’Hara (Perez)
By Admin on August 3, 2018
Kathy O’Hara (Perez), 61, of Brockport, NY passed away on July 16, 2018. She was preceded in death by her parents Jack & Nellie O’Hara and her brother Shaun O’Hara. Kathy is survived by her sister, Molly Kleehammer and her two daughters, Katie Brown & Rachael Volpe.
A memorial gathering will be held Sunday, Aug 12 at the Brockport Exempt’s Hall, 248 West Ave from 1-4pm.
