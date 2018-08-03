Kathy O’Hara (Perez), 61, of Brockport, NY passed away on July 16, 2018. She was preceded in death by her parents Jack & Nellie O’Hara and her brother Shaun O’Hara. Kathy is survived by her sister, Molly Kleehammer and her two daughters, Katie Brown & Rachael Volpe.

A memorial gathering will be held Sunday, Aug 12 at the Brockport Exempt’s Hall, 248 West Ave from 1-4pm.