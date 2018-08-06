Home   >   Obituaries   >   Mary Clement “Jackie”

Mary Clement “Jackie”

August 6, 2018

Rochester – Saturday, August 4, 2018 at age 93. Survived by her loving husband, Dr. Robert; children, Dale (Nancy), Carol (Gerald) Boehlke, Dan (Annie) and Keith (Cora).

For more info go to www.beanandsonsfuneralhome.com

