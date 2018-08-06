Don't miss
Mary Clement “Jackie”
By Admin on August 6, 2018
Rochester – Saturday, August 4, 2018 at age 93. Survived by her loving husband, Dr. Robert; children, Dale (Nancy), Carol (Gerald) Boehlke, Dan (Annie) and Keith (Cora).
For more info go to www.beanandsonsfuneralhome.com
