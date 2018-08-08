Ernest T. Willett

Spencerport – August 4, 2018 at age 85. Predeceased by his parents, Edward and Ethel (Moden) Willett; brother, Robert Willett; sister-in-law, Violet Grace Willett. He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy (Sercu) Willett; sisters-in-law, Jeanette Wahl, Lucille O’Brien, Sr. Lucetta Sercu; faithful nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Ernie was a proud graduate of Spencerport High School Class of ’51. He was retired from Taylor Instrument. To share a memory of Ernie, visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com