Brockport – Ronald A. “Ron” Koss, age 61, peacefully passed away after a long struggle with various health issues on August 7, 2018 at the Strong Memorial Hospital Palliative Care Unit. He was born October 27, 1956 in Brockport, a son of Herbert and Dorothy (Brower) Koss.

Ron was a volunteer fireman with the Brockport Fire Dept. as well as a member of the Brockport Fire Dept. Exempts Club. He was very active in The Christian Center Church in Brockport.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Amanda Hart; siblings, Doug (Theresa) Koss, Cheryl (Tom) McGee-Laney, Michele Koss, John Koss, his devoted dog; Abby, as well as several nieces, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in Ron’s name may be made to The Christian Center Building Fund P.O. Box 338 Brockport NY 14420.

Ron’s family would like to thank the people at Strong Memorial Hospital Palliative Care Unit for their great care as well as The Christian Center Church for their comfort and support over the past few days.

Ron’s arrangements have been entrusted to Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. of Holley, NY.

