Christiane A. “Chris” Marks
By Admin on August 12, 2018
Spencerport – Passed away unexpectedly on Thursday August 9, 2018. Predeceased by her husband Charles. She is survived by many dear friends.
A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday August 16th at 11 AM in Lakeview Cemetery, Brockport. Arrangements entrusted to the Fowler Funeral Home Inc.
