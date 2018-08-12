Home   >   Obituaries   >   Christiane A. “Chris” Marks

Christiane A. “Chris” Marks

By on August 12, 2018

Spencerport – Passed away unexpectedly on Thursday August 9, 2018. Predeceased by her husband Charles. She is survived by many dear friends.

A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday August 16th at 11 AM in Lakeview Cemetery, Brockport. Arrangements entrusted to the Fowler Funeral Home Inc.

