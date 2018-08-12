Gerard A. Kermis “Jerry”

Brockport – Tuesday, August 7, 2018. Predeceased by his parents, Monica & Andrew Kermis; sister, Nancy Kermis. Survived by his sister, Karen VanSwearingen; nephew, Mark Van Swearingen; cousins, Charles (Monica) Streb, James (Denise) Neu, Mary (Jennifer) Streb; and cousins; the staff and residences at Lifetime Assistance; loving family and dear friends.

Jerry attended school of the Holy Childhood and a proud gold metal recipient with the Special Olympics. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, cross country skiing, dancing, Elvis and playing the guitar with his friends. He traveled many places, loved life and lived it to his fullest. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Jerry’s visitation will be held Sunday, August 12th 1-4 PM at Vay-Schleich & Meeson, 1075 Long Pond Rd. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, August 13th 11:00 AM at Holy Cross Church, 4492 Lake Avenue. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lifetime Assistance, 425 Paul Road Rochester, NY 14624 in his memory. For more information and to sign his online guestbook, visit www.meesonfamily.com