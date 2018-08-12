Don't miss
James G. Slobbe
By Admin on August 12, 2018
Spencerport – August 9, 2018. Predeceased by his wife, Barbara A. Slobbe, son, Jeffrey C. Slobbe. Survived by his children, James W. Slobbe, Deborah Slobbe, Gary (Robin) Slobbe; grandchildren, Tyler, Michael, Jessica, Eric, Becky, Liz; several great grandchildren and nieces & nephews. To share a memory of James visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com.
Visitation Monday, August 13th from 3-7 PM at the funeral home, 15 West Ave. Spencerport. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Make A Wish Foundation, 3025 Monroe Ave. Suite 220 Rochester, NY 14618 in James memory.
