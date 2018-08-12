Don't miss
Richard W. Jensen
By Admin on August 12, 2018
Chili – Friday, August 10, 2018 at age 75. Survived by his children, Heidi (Kris) Heiberg, Thomas, Heather (Marvin Jr.) Yamonaco and Shawn (Jessica); 9 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; sister, Judith (Roger) Staubes. Dick was a retiree of Kodak.
A Celebration of Dick’s Life will be held Tuesday 5-7 at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home.
