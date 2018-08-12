Don't miss
- August events at the Spencerport Depot and Canal MuseumPosted 6 days ago
- Brockport Arts Fest 2018Posted 1 week ago
- Long-term ramp closure in place along Route 390Posted 4 weeks ago
Robert G. Kaimer Jr.
By Admin on August 12, 2018
Greece, NY – On August 9, 2018. Predeceased by his parents, Robert Sr. & Dolores. He is survived by his friend, Joanie Macholl. Also survived by relatives and numerous close friends.
Friends may call at Arndt Funeral Home, 1118 Long Pond Road (South of Maiden Lane) on Monday 6-8 PM. Funeral Mass on Tuesday 9 AM at St. Charles Borromeo Church (Dewey Avenue). Private interment.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login