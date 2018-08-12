Home   >   Obituaries   >   Robert G. Kaimer Jr.

Robert G. Kaimer Jr.

August 12, 2018

Greece, NY – On August 9, 2018. Predeceased by his parents, Robert Sr. & Dolores. He is survived by his friend, Joanie Macholl. Also survived by relatives and numerous close friends.

Friends may call at Arndt Funeral Home, 1118 Long Pond Road (South of Maiden Lane) on Monday 6-8 PM. Funeral Mass on Tuesday 9 AM at St. Charles Borromeo Church (Dewey Avenue). Private interment.

