Shirley A. Pellman
By Admin on August 12, 2018
Greece, NY – On July 22, 2018. Predeceased by her son, Robert E. “Bob”. She is survived by her husband, Joseph A.; 7 sons, Joseph (Sue), Mark (Nancy), Thomas (Kathy), James (Trudy), David (Lisa), Stephen (Laurie), Timothy (Ann); 1 daughter, Anne M. (Stephen) Turberg; 13 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren.
No prior calling hours. Funeral Mass on August 18, 2018, Saturday, 10 am at St. John the Evangelist Church (Ridge Road West). Private interment, Falls Cemetery.
