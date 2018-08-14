Brockport – Boyd Carl Shaffer, age 66, August 11, 2018. Predeceased by his parents, Carl & Betty Shaffer; brother, Donald Shaffer; brother-in-law, Donald R. Lowry; & nephews, Scott & Gregory Lowry. Survived by his sister, Donna Lowry; nephews, Jeffrey (Susan) Lowry & Charles (Darlene) Lowry; grand-nieces, Samantha Lowry, Jacqueline Lowry & Katherine (Joseph) Valponi; great-grand-nephew, Leo Valponi; sister-in-law, Norma Shaffer; many cousins, nieces & nephews. Boyd worked at Lifetime Assistance, Inc. at LAICO Industries.

Friends may call Tuesday, August 14th from 5 – 7 PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 735 East Avenue, Hilton, NY 14468. Funeral Service Wednesday at 10 AM at Brockport United Methodist Church, 92 Main St., Brockport, NY 14420, followed by a luncheon at the Morgan Manning House, 151 Main Street St. in Brockport.

Boyd will be laid to rest in Greenlawn Cemetery, Akron, Ohio on Thursday, August 16th at 1 PM.

In lieu of flowers & in memory of Boyd, donations may be made to Lifetime Assistance, Inc., 425 Paul Rd., Rochester, NY 14624.