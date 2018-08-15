Charlie L. King

Holley – Age 83, peacefully passed away due to a sudden illness on Sunday, August 12, 2018 at Unity Hospital.

Charlie is survived by his children, Teresa King, Alvis King; siblings, Bessie Haywood, Dr. Henry (Peggy) King; grandchildren, Justin, Brandon, Ariana, great-grandson, Brandon Alvis King as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends at the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. 16650 State Route 31, Holley, NY 14470 on Friday, August 17th from 5:00-9:00pm. His memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 14840 State Route 31, Albion, NY 14411 on Saturday August, 18th at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 14840 State Route 31, Albion, NY 14411.

