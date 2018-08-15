Robert E. West

Hilton – Robert Eugene West, August 13, 2018 at age 88. Predeceased by his siblings, Francis, Edward, Frank, Helen Runion, Dorothy Kuhn & Shirley Howell. Survived by his wife, Constance; his children, Danny, Sandra, William (Cynthia), Michael (Nobuko), Curt (Michele) West & Deborah (David) Dennison; sister, Carol; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews & friends.

Friends and family are invited to call Thursday from 4 – 7 PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 735 East Ave., Hilton where his Memorial Service will be held at 7 PM. Interment Parma Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hilton Fire Dept. or Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center in memory of Robert.