Catherine E. Avery

Hilton – Peacefully at home, Aug. 15, 2018. Catherine Avery, 87. Survived by her devoted husband, Jerome; her children, Michael Avery, Kevin (Lisa) Avery, Karen (George) Palumbo, Marilyn (Randy) Kaforey & Jerome IV (Cynthia) Avery. Predeceased by her sons, Ronald and Mark Avery; also survived by her sisters, Margaret Gergely and Dorothy Wasson; 21 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren.

Friends are invited to call SUNDAY 3-5 at the Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, Inc., 735 East Ave., Hilton. Funeral Mass MON. at 10AM at St. Leo the Great Church, Hilton. Followed by a Memorial Luncheon. Private Interment Garland Cemetery. Those wishing may contribute to National Multiple Sclerosis or School of Holy Childhood.