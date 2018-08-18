Mary (Jackie) H. Clement, 6/21/1925-8/4/2018, loving wife of Dr. Bob Clement for over 70 years, went to be with her Lord on August 4, 2018. She was 93 years old. Mary is the daughter of Rev. Fred and Melva Hendricks. She and Bob have four children: Dale Clement and wife, Nancy; Carol Boehlke and husband, Gerald; Dan Clement and wife, Annie; and Keith Clement and wife, Cora.

Bob and Jackie have 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, with one being deceased. Jackie had six brothers and two sisters; four of her brothers and one sister is deceased. She also had many nieces and nephews.

Jackie graduated from a two-year college program at Chesbro Seminary, North Chili, New York (now called Roberts Wesleyan College). She earned a bachelor’s degree in music education from Greenville College, Greenville, Illinois; and a master’s degree in education from the State University of Brockport, Brockport, New York.

She was a teacher at Buckman Heights Elementary School for many years in Greece, New York. For several years she volunteered as a counselor at the Crisis Pregnancy Center in Greece, New York (now called Compass Care of Rochester, New York). For several years, Jackie taught many children in Sunday school. Throughout her life, she always was helping and praying for people.

Donations in Jackie’s memory can be made to: Compass Care, 2024 E. Henrietta Rd., Suite 6D, Rochester, NY 14623.