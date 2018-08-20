- Sweden meets with USDA regarding public water expansionPosted 23 hours ago
- Volunteers needed to transcribe books into BraillePosted 23 hours ago
- CSX railroad abutments to be removedPosted 1 week ago
- Registration open for Hilton Community Education classes and programsPosted 1 week ago
- August events at the Spencerport Depot and Canal MuseumPosted 2 weeks ago
- Brockport Arts Fest 2018Posted 2 weeks ago
Carol A. Stiles
Greece – Friday, August 17, 2018. Predeceased by her parents, Richard and Jeanne Stillhard and baby sister, Linda Ruth. Survived by her devoted husband of 48 years, Robert; loving sister, Susan (Gerald) Kirwin and brother Richard (Diana) Stillhard; nephew, Jared and step-niece, Alexandra Hernandez; lifelong friends, Bonne Ellis; many loving cousins and muched loved kitties.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Tuesday, 4-7PM. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10AM at St. Pius the Tenth Church, 3000 Chili Ave. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Feline Hope of NC, Pet Pride of NY or Lollypop Farm. Carol would love bright colors and casual dress.
