Carol A. Stiles

Greece – Friday, August 17, 2018. Predeceased by her parents, Richard and Jeanne Stillhard and baby sister, Linda Ruth. Survived by her devoted husband of 48 years, Robert; loving sister, Susan (Gerald) Kirwin and brother Richard (Diana) Stillhard; nephew, Jared and step-niece, Alexandra Hernandez; lifelong friends, Bonne Ellis; many loving cousins and muched loved kitties.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Tuesday, 4-7PM. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10AM at St. Pius the Tenth Church, 3000 Chili Ave. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Feline Hope of NC, Pet Pride of NY or Lollypop Farm. Carol would love bright colors and casual dress.