Jane Herbert Lenhard
Chili – Passed away, Saturday, August 11, 2018 at the age of 94, filling the hearts of those who loved her with profound sadness. Jane led an exemplary life with compassion, empathy, tolerance, and kindness being among the principles upon which she lived that life. Jane loved music and as a Church of the Epiphany Parishioner, relished her role as a member of their choir.
She also enjoyed playing cards, was an avid reader, and greatly appreciated her multiple trips to Hawaii.
Jane is survived by her husband of 73 years, James Lenhard; daughters, Kathleen (Joseph) Paradiso, Nancy Blum, Linda Lenhard, Judith (Timothy) Lawler, Laurie (Richard) Palermo, and Robin Lenhard; grandchildren, Lissa (Brent) Surgeoner, Philip Palermo, Ian Pesch, Zachary Pesch, Ashley Lawler and Daniel Lawler; great-grandson, Teddy Surgeoner; several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Jane’s life will be held Saturday, October 13th, 3 PM at Church of the Epiphany, 3285 Buffalo Rd., Rochester 14624. In lieu of flowers or monetary donations, and as tribute to Jane, the family is requesting that an act of kindness be performed in Jane’s name.
