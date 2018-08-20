- Sweden meets with USDA regarding public water expansionPosted 23 hours ago
Nina J. Van Lare
Hilton – Peacefully August 17, 2018. Nina Van Lare, 92. Predeceased by her husband, Jack Van Lare, 2002 and daughter, Pamela Speer. Survived by her son, Erik Van Lare; grandchildren, Amy (John) Grande and Greg (Tina) Speer; great-grandchildren, AJ (Bryce Gebhardt) Engelbert, Lucus Speer, David (Jen) Speer, Ryan (Michele) Grande, Renea (Corey Daniels) Jett, Jason (Shauna Brongo) Grande, Elise (Anthony) DeLucia; great-great-grandchildren, Wyatt & Lucille Speer and Austin Jett; son-in-law, Stephen (Marlene) Speer; her brothers, James and Rodney (Jo) Richards; her Special Friend, Richard Cahoon.
A special thanks to Eileen Bilak for her loving care given to Nina.
Friends are invited to call Sunday (TODAY) 2-4 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, East Ave., Hilton, where her Funeral will be held at 4PM. Graveside Service MON. at 1PM at Parma Union Cemetery. Those wishing may contribute to Hilton United Methodist Church to help support a foster child adoption.
