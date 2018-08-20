Don't miss
Ruth A. Starkweather
By Admin on August 20, 2018
Albion – Age 83, August 15, 2018.
Predeceased by husband Edwin; parents Dewey and Florence Groters; sister Bertha.
Survived by daughters, Cindy Starkweather, Valorie Blums, and Dorinda Starkweather; granddaughters, Angela (Travis) Fox, Megan (Don) Coty; several great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. 21 West Ave., Albion Monday 2:00pm-4:00pm where her Funeral Service will be held Tuesday at 10am. Burial in Mt. Albion Cemetery. To share a special memory of Ruth, please visit www.christophermitchell.com
