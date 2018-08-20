Ruth A. Starkweather

Albion – Age 83, August 15, 2018.

Predeceased by husband Edwin; parents Dewey and Florence Groters; sister Bertha.

Survived by daughters, Cindy Starkweather, Valorie Blums, and Dorinda Starkweather; granddaughters, Angela (Travis) Fox, Megan (Don) Coty; several great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. 21 West Ave., Albion Monday 2:00pm-4:00pm where her Funeral Service will be held Tuesday at 10am. Burial in Mt. Albion Cemetery.