Tyler V. Cusse

Hilton – Suddenly, August 16, 2018 at age 21. He is survived by his parents, Kimberly and Bob Cusse, Jr.; his brother, Robert Cusse III; cousin, Shaun Roddy, Jr.; grandparents, Bev & Garry Roddy; his aunt, Karen Cusse; and uncle, Jon (Rathna) Roddy. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Josephine and Robert Cusse, Sr.; also his uncle, Shaun Roddy Sr.

Friends may call Wednesday from 3-6PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton, where his Funeral Service will be held at 6PM. Donations to Open Access Clinic, 1350 University Avenue in his memory.