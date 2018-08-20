Zoltan Koleszar Sr.

Hamlin – On August 11, 2018 at age 78 passed away at the home of his daughter, Theresa, surrounded by his family. Zoltan will lovingly be remembered by his children, Margaret Koleszar, Zoltan (Susan) Koleszar, David Koleszar, Theresa Crist (Steve Randazzo), also 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Family and friends may call at the funeral home, 15 West Ave. Spencerport Monday, August 20, 2018 at 10:00 am – 12:00 pm. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 pm at the funeral home and burial will be held at Garland Cemetery, Brockport. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Aurora House, 2495 S. Union Street Spencerport, NY 14559 in Zoltan’s memory.