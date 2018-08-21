Betty E. Rocco

Holley – Age 86, August 19, 2018. Predeceased by son Paul; brother Robert Murphy; sister Lois Dill. Survived by her sons Donald (Linda), Steven (Bambai), Richard (Lisa); brothers William (Betty) Murphy, Harold (Amy) Murphy; loving companion Thomas Jermyn; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. 16650 State Rte. 31 in Holley Friday 4:00pm-7:00pm. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at St. Mary’s Church at 10:00am. Burial in Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association, 435 E. Henrietta Rd. Rochester NY 14620. To share a special memory of Betty, please visit www.christophermitchell.com