Leon R Frisbee (Lee, Fris)

Brockport – 8/18/2018, age 83. Born 1/14/1935, Olean, NY. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Elizabeth L. Nilsen-Frisbee; sons Kenneth and Brian (Shari), grandchildren Erik and Megan; predeceased by parents Leon and Mary Winkler-Frisbee; brothers Stanley and Ralph; also survived by brothers Larry and Stephen.

Lee was raised in Eldred, PA., graduated Otto-Eldred High School, Roberts Wesleyan College, BS; SUNY College at Brockport, MA; taught 28 years at Brockport Central School, English Dept.

He proudly served in the US Navy, 1955-59, on the USS JD Blackwood DE-219, and USS Sierra AD-18; and was honorably discharged a YN2 rating. He and his four brothers all proudly served their country as Navy, Marine and Air Force servicemen.

Lee was a widely published poet, antique dealer, and avid reader and book collector. He donated collections of Frost, Sandberg and American poets to Houghton College and his Hemingway collection to Roberts Wesleyan College. He was also the Family historian for the Frisbee Family Association.

Because of his love of literature and reading, please make all donations to the Seymour Library in his honor.

Calling hours: Thursday, August 23, 2PM-5PM. Service Friday, August 24, 11AM at Fowler Funeral Home, 340 West Ave., Brockport, NY 14420.