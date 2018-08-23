Brockport/Holley – Robert J. Henry, age 78, passed away with his family by his side on August 21, 2018. Robert worked for the Brockport Police Department from 1963-1994, where he served for a time as Police Chief.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Madelyn in 1991.

Robert is survived by his children, Michael (Lorie) Henry, Christine (Timothy) Pratt, Debra Henry, Timothy (Jacqueline) Henry; brother, Earl Henry Jr.; sisters-in-law, Mae Penna, Joanne (Richard) Aldrich; brothers-in-law, Matthew (Charlene) Penna, Frank Gifaldi; as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends at the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. 16650 State Route 31, Holley, NY 14470 on Friday, August 24th from 9:00-11:00am where his funeral service will be held immediately following at 11:00am. Interment will be held in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Brockport. Memorial contributions in Roberts name may be made to the Brockport Police Department Stetson Club, 1 Clinton St. Brockport, NY 14420.

