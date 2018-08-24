Don't miss
Rachel A. Melito (Bovenzi)
By Admin on August 24, 2018
Chili – August 23, 2018, age 92. Predeceased by her husband, Vincent. Survived by 3 sisters, Margaret Frosino, Phyllis Sinisgalli, Teresa Bovenzi;; 1 brother, Sam Bovenzi; 2 daughters, Annette (Joel) Archer, Mary (Allen) Burnett; 4 sons, Anthony (Kim), Joseph, James, John (Maria Iacovangelo); close family friend, James Mulcahy.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, 2771 Chili Ave., Sunday 1-4. Funeral Mass Monday 10:30AM at St. Christopher’s Church, 3350 Union St., N. Chili, NY 14514. Contributions to Unity Hospital or the Church.
