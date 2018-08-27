Holley – Carmella Sedita, age 90, passed away on August 25, 2018 at Elderwood of Lakeside at Brockport. She was born April 4, 1928 in Holley to the late John and Alfonsia (Santora) Petta.

Carmella enjoyed watching various sports on TV, including football, however baseball was too slow for her to watch. She loved to cook and bake, using many recipes that she created on her own.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband Charles and daughter Marilyn in 2015.

Carmella is survived by her son Joseph (Elly) Sedita, siblings Betty, Grace, Dora, Peter, Guy, Joseph, grandchildren, Molly, Julie, Jonathan, great-grandchildren, Riley, Jude, Taylor, Keara, Chad, Parker as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends at the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. 16650 State Route 31 Holley, NY 14470 on Tuesday, August 28 from 4:00-7:00pm. Carmella’s Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary’s RC Church on Wednesday at 10:00am. Entombment will be held in Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum in Holley.

Memorial contributions in Carmella’s name may be made to Lifetime Care Hospice 3111 Winton Rd. South Rochester, NY 14623.

