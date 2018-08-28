- Brockport public forum on the opiate epidemicPosted 2 days ago
William Francis O’Brien “OB”
Brockport – Passed away on Thursday, August 23, 2018 at the age of 83. He proudly served his country for 20 years in the United Stated Navy as Senior Chief Petty Officer and following his military career, retired from a 20 year career at Eastman Kodak Company.
Predeceased by his parents Charles and Christina, brother James and son-in-law Rocco P. Salomone. He is survived by his loving family; wife Mary Ellen, daughters Kelly O’Brien Salomone, Kathleen O’Brien-Armella, and Kimberly O’Brien, son Kevin O’Brien; grandchildren Cecilia, Victoria and Joseph Salomone, Jonathan and Nathan Armella; sister Alice O’Brien Szkolnik and brother Charles P. O’Brien. OB’s friendly Irish spirit blessed him with many loving relatives and dear friends.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, August 30 from 4-7 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport. A Roman Catholic Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate his life will be (PLEASE NOTE TIME CORRECTION) Friday, August 31 at 10 AM at the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 152 Main St. Brockport. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery with full military honors.
