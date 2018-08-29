Don't miss
- Brockport public forum on the opiate epidemicPosted 3 days ago
- Hilton grad named American Miss New YorkPosted 3 days ago
- Sweden meets with USDA regarding public water expansionPosted 1 week ago
- Volunteers needed to transcribe books into BraillePosted 1 week ago
- Brockport Arts Fest 2018Posted 3 weeks ago
Cheryl M. Grim
By Admin on August 29, 2018
Greece – Peacefully at home, August 27, 2018. Cheryl Loyst Grim, 73. Survived by her loving and devoted husband, John Grim Sr.; her children, John F. (Lois) Grim, Jr., Lisa, Jeffrey and Andrew (Carolyn) Grim; 10 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren.
Friends are invited to call FRI. from 5-7 at the Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, Inc., 735 East Ave., Hilton. Funeral Mass Saturday at 11AM at St. Mark’s Church, 54 Kuhn Rd. Private Interment Parma Union Cemetery. Those wishing may contribute to Lifetime Care in Cheryl’s memory.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login