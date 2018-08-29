Cheryl M. Grim

Greece – Peacefully at home, August 27, 2018. Cheryl Loyst Grim, 73. Survived by her loving and devoted husband, John Grim Sr.; her children, John F. (Lois) Grim, Jr., Lisa, Jeffrey and Andrew (Carolyn) Grim; 10 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren.

Friends are invited to call FRI. from 5-7 at the Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, Inc., 735 East Ave., Hilton. Funeral Mass Saturday at 11AM at St. Mark’s Church, 54 Kuhn Rd. Private Interment Parma Union Cemetery. Those wishing may contribute to Lifetime Care in Cheryl’s memory.