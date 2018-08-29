Don't miss
Lawrence W. Dunn
By Admin on August 29, 2018
Chili – Thursday, August 23, 2018. Survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Carm; children, Bill (fiancee Anna) and Thomas; grandchildren, Kristen, Megan (Patrick), BreeAunna, Britanee and Andrew; 9 great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 855 S. Goodman St. 14620, Friday 4-7 PM. Funeral Service, Saturday 10 AM at the Church. Interment, Grove Place Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Oatka Lodge or to the Church.
