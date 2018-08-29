Home   >   Obituaries   >   Lawrence W. Dunn

Lawrence W. Dunn

By on August 29, 2018

Chili – Thursday, August 23, 2018. Survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Carm; children, Bill (fiancee Anna) and Thomas; grandchildren, Kristen, Megan (Patrick), BreeAunna, Britanee and Andrew; 9 great-grandchildren.

Friends may call at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 855 S. Goodman St. 14620, Friday 4-7 PM. Funeral Service, Saturday 10 AM at the Church. Interment, Grove Place Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Oatka Lodge or to the Church.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login