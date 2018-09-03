Brockport/Kendall – Clifford J. Provost Jr., age 92, died 8/31/2018. Predeceased by wife Beatrice and brother Leonard. Survived by sons: C.J. (Carole) Provost, Dale (Barbara) Provost, daughter: Beth Provost, sisters: Ethel Archambo, Barbara (Ron) Crane, Carol (Don) Henderson, sisters-in-law: Judy Ernenwein, Gertrude Provost, grandchildren: Scott (Christine) Provost, Brian (Andrea) Provost, Matthew (Lisa MacDonald), Ellen (Dan) Baker, 9 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

No prior visitation. Cliff’s Memorial Service will be held SATURDAY 9/8/18, 11 a.m. in Concordia Lutheran Church, 1769 Kendall Rd.-Kendall. Private interment: Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Concordia Lutheran Church, The American Heart Association

, or The Lions Eye Bank of Rochester. Arrangements by Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. of Holley. To share a special memory of Cliff, please visit: www.christophermitchell.com