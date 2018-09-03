Don't miss
Joan F. Sullivan
By Admin on September 3, 2018
Hilton – August 30, 2018, age 82. Predeceased by her parents, Bernard & Elsie Winghart; and her son, Scott Wilcox. Survived by her son, Steve Wilcox; and several cousins.
Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday from 12-1 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton. A Graveside Service will immediately follow at Parma Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Elderwood at Brockport, 170 West Ave., Brockport 14420.
